Vit Krejci Gets $250,000 Guarantee From Blazers
Vit Krejci had $250,000 of his 2026-27 salary become guaranteed, per Keith Smith of Spotrac. It is still only a small guarantee, and his roughly $2.67 million salary does not fully lock in until opening night, so Krejci is not out of the woods on a crowded roster. The 26-year-old remains a useful floor-spacing piece when his shot is falling, hitting 42.3 percent from three across 46 games with Atlanta last season before slipping to 30.3 percent after his trade to Portland. He profiles as a deep-bench shooter and has no standard-league fantasy appeal.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith