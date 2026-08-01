Ryan O'Hearn Out 6-8 Weeks With Quadriceps Strain
Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a strained left quadriceps muscle that is expected to keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to Jason Mackey. O'Hearn injured his quad while running to first base on Friday, and the injury could keep him out for the remainder of the 2026 season. It's a really tough break for the 33-year-old left-handed slugger, who was in the midst of the best year of his MLB career. If O'Hearn doesn't play again for Pittsburgh this year, he'll finish with a .270/.334/.454 slash line, a .788 OPS, a career-high-tying 17 home runs, 69 RBI, 54 runs scored, and a stolen base in 96 games across 398 plate appearances. Fantasy managers in single-year leagues should not feel the need to hold O'Hearn on their rosters because of the high likelihood he won't play again this year. Rookie Rafael Flores Jr., who is coming off the concussion injured list, and Jacob Gonzalez could split playing time at first base for the Bucs going forward with O'Hearn on the shelf.
Source: Jason Mackey
Source: Jason Mackey