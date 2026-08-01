Rays, Yankees, Red Sox Showing Strong Interest in Luis Arraez
Luis Arraez, sources told Francys Romero. Arraez was pulled from Friday's game early against the division-rival San Diego Padres due to cramps, but he should be alright and could even return for Game 3 of the series in San Diego on Saturday. The 29-year-old three-time batting champion will most likely be moved by Monday's trade deadline, and he's attracting much more interest on the trade market this summer than he did as a free agent last offseason. The main reason for that is his improvement at second base with the help of infield guru Ron Washington in San Francisco this year. Additionally, the Venezuelan infielder continues to hit, batting a league-best .328 (136-for-415) with four home runs, 43 RBI, 52 runs, and 10 steals in his 104 games with San Fran. The four-time All-Star will be a free agent after the 2026 season, so he'll essentially be a veteran rental for the rest of the year.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero