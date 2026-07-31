Heriberto Hernandez Offers 20-Homer, 10-Steal Upside
Heriberto Hernandez is batting .238/.307/.480 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 29 runs, and seven stolen bases across 256 at-bats. The power has firm support beneath it. Hernandez owns a 92.2 mph average exit velocity, 51.1% hard-hit rate, and 13.2% barrel rate, while his .506 expected slugging percentage sits comfortably above his actual mark. The batting average will remain volatile because of a 25.2% strikeout rate, but Hernandez has played regularly in Miami's corner outfield and already provides more than home runs alone. Reaching 20 homers and 10 steals is firmly within range with two months remaining. Despite that profile, only 18% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered. RotoBaller ranks Hernandez 36th among its Week 18 waiver options and recommends him for 12-team formats. His combination of legitimate power and useful speed makes him a strong addition at that league depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller