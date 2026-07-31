Gregory Soto Sees Fantasy Value Drop Following Another Loss
Gregory Soto after he took a loss on Thursday against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds. Soto entered a tied ballgame at 2-2 in the ninth inning and allowed the winning run on a hit, two walks, and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning to lose his third game of the year. Despite the loss, the 31-year-old veteran southpaw did come into his appearance on Thursday in Cincinnati with seven straight scoreless outings, which included two saves with seven strikeouts and two walks. Despite being up and down all year, the Dominican reliever has been Pittsburgh's most consistent source of saves. Soto now sits at 5-3 with a 3.77 ERA (3.76 FIP), a 1.08 WHIP, 13 saves, 52 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 45 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. The leash is going to be short with Soto, and if more struggles follow, Mason Montgomery could begin to see more save opportunities in the Steel City. Soto is currently rostered in only 36% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com