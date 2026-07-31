Leo De Vries Hits Another Long Ball as Triple-A Call-Up Approaches
Leo De Vries stayed hot in the batter's box on Thursday evening and continues to make a strong case to be called up to Triple-A Las Vegas. On Thursday, De Vries went 2-for-5 with a home run. Since July 4, the No. 2-ranked prospect in baseball has been nothing short of dominant at Midland, carrying a .345/.426/.621 slash line with four doubles, four home runs, five stolen bases, and a 12:9 K:BB. Before this surge, De Vries struggled to produce consistently in the power department, as he held a lower .411 SLG with a modest .778 OPS over the first 70 games of the campaign. Given his current trajectory, a late-season promotion to Triple-A remains in serious play. If he were to earn the call, the budding superstar should contend for an early MLB debut in 2027.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com