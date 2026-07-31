Caleb Bonemer Goes Deep Again on Thursday, Continues to Climb Dynasty Ranks
Caleb Bonemer launched another long ball at the Double-A level on Thursday evening as his prospect stock continues to surge. This marked his second-straight contest going deep and his fifth total home run over his last eight regular-season games. Bonemer is currently viewed as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox system and No. 16 overall on MLB.com. The infielder began the 2026 season at the High-A level but needed only another 61 games there to prove he was ready to join Double-A. Since moving up to Double-A, the former 43rd overall pick has already gone deep nine times and held a .935 OPS. The budding power hitter is putting himself in position to compete for an early 2027 MLB debut on the South Side.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com