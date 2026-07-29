Chris Brazzell II Suffers LCL Tear, Expected to Miss Up to Eight Weeks
Chris Brazzell II (knee) suffered a moderate LCL tear in his left knee in training camp practice on Wednesday and is expected to miss up to eight weeks, a league source with knowledge of the situation told Joe Person of The Athletic. Brazzell's injury is believed to be unrelated to his earlier knee issue in camp over the weekend. The 22-year-old from the University of Tennessee will now most likely miss all of training camp and the start of his first year in the NFL, which will drastically affect his redraft fantasy value going into the start of the 2026 campaign. When healthy, Brazzell was expected to compete with Xavier Legette for the team's WR3 role behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Before his injury, Brazzell had impressed the coaching staff in the offseason and was looking like a real threat to steal playing time from Legette. With the news, Legette could become more of a late-round sleeper target after a disappointing 84-860-7 line in 31 games in his first two seasons in the NFL after the Panthers took him in the first round (32nd overall) in 2024 from South Carolina.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person