Malik Nabers Taking Part in Individual Drills at Training Camp
Malik Nabers (knee) has been running, cutting, running routes, and taking part in individual drills at training camp, general manager Joe Schoen told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Nabers continues to make progress as he rehabs from a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee after undergoing surgery last October. The former first-rounder from LSU avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp, which was great news, but he's not ready for team drills just yet. Schoen added that the team's medical staff "has a really good plan" for Nabers this summer, and there remains optimism that he'll be ready to go for the Week 1 Sunday night showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The uncertainty surrounding Nabers' Week 1 availability, though, has made him more of a low-end WR2 target in redraft leagues than a surefire WR1. The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2024 was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, when he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Nabers has clear WR1 upside, but there's obvious injury risk coming off a torn ACL and meniscus.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan