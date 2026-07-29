Klay Thompson Surfaces in Heat-Mavericks Trade Framework
Klay Thompson has surfaced in a potential trade framework floated by NBA insider Evan Sidery, with Nikola Jovic and a 2027 second-round pick going back to Dallas. Miami, fresh off landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, is looking for shooting around him and Bam Adebayo, and Thompson still fits that need after hitting 38.3 percent from deep last season. The 36-year-old averaged just 11.7 points mostly off the bench, though, leaving his fantasy value capped as an aging catch-and-shoot option wherever he lands. Jovic is the more interesting fantasy name. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 47 games behind Miami's crowded frontcourt, but a move to Dallas could give him a clearer path to minutes next to Cooper Flagg. This is only a framework for now, so both outlooks remain speculative.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery