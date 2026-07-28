Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (hamstring) left Tuesday night's game early against the Washington Nationals with tightness in his right hamstring. Guerrero went 1-for-2 at the plate before being replaced at first base by Kazuma Okamoto. It's not the first time this year that the 27-year-old has dealt with a hamstring issue, but hopefully it's nothing serious and he's just day-to-day. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if Vladdy is back in Toronto's starting lineup against Washington. The six-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner has been one of the most disappointing big-name starts in baseball in 2026, as he entered Tuesday's action slashing just .264/.344/.356 with a career-low .700 OPS, six home runs, 44 RBI, 54 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 102 games across 433 plate appearances. Guerrero's power has noticeably been absent, and a turnaround doesn't appear to be imminent. Health could be a major reason, as the Canadian native has dealt with nagging issues off and on. In 21 games in July going into Tuesday's game against Washington, Guerrero was hitting .250 (20-for-80) with two homers, five doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs, and one steal in 90 plate appearances.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays