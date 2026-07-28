Marlins Open to Trading Catcher Liam Hicks
Liam Hicks, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Hicks has played more at first base/designated hitter in Miami due to the presence of Joe Mack at catcher, and the team also has the power/speed threat of Agustin Ramirez at catcher in the minor leagues. The catching market has six suitors -- the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers -- but the options on the trade market are not overwhelming. Feinsand also adds that the St. Louis Cardinals could be open to moving either Pedro Pages or Ivan Herrera, as they have two big catching prospects in the minors in Rainiel Rodriguez and Leo Bernal. The Marlins have become sellers again after a recent 12-game losing streak, and the lefty-hitting Hicks would be quite attractive to contenders after his breakout 2026 season. Going into Tuesday's action, the Canadian native is hitting .279/.358/.438 with a .796 OPS, 14 home runs, 60 RBI, 54 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his 333 at-bats in his second full season in the majors.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand