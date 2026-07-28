Christian Scott's Strikeout Upside Makes Him a Priority Waiver Addition
Christian Scott has turned his first season back from Tommy John surgery into a useful source of strikeouts. The 27-year-old owns a 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts across 63 1/3 innings, while his 28.8% strikeout rate is up sharply from 19.8% as a rookie in 2024. Scott's four-seam fastball has climbed from 94.2 mph to 95.4 mph, and opponents are batting .211 with a 34.1% whiff rate against his sweeper. The workload and control still create some risk. Scott has not completed six innings in any of his 14 starts, carries a 10.7% walk rate, and owns a 4.01 expected ERA. He also lasted only 3 2/3 innings against Milwaukee on July 22, allowing three runs and three walks. Even so, he remains available in 72% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 52nd in RotoBaller's Week 18 waiver rankings. Scott is a priority strikeout addition in 12-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller