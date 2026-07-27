Travis Hunter Runs Routes in Knee-Rehab Footage
Travis Hunter was shown sprinting and running routes in rehabilitation footage released by the team as he works back from surgery to repair an isolated LCL injury in his right knee. Hunter injured the knee during an Oct. 30 practice and underwent surgery on Nov. 11, ending his rookie season after seven games. Head coach Liam Coen said during June minicamp that Hunter reached 22.6 mph in a rehabilitation sprint, though that speed was recorded on June 9 rather than during training camp. Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown while adding 15 tackles and three passes defensed as a rookie. Jacksonville plans to continue using him on both sides of the ball, with general manager James Gladstone saying his cornerback workload should increase. The footage and verified speed mark are positive signs, but workout results do not establish Hunter's training-camp workload or how much offensive work he will retain in 2026. His practice participation and role distribution remain the key fantasy developments to monitor.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch