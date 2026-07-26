Cody Bellinger to Have Tests on Hamstring Injury
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) said he will undergo testing on his left hamstring after he was removed from Saturday night's game early against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Bellinger is hoping to avoid a stint on the injured list, but we'll know more after his tests. "It just feels a little tight. I really don't think it's anything too serious," Bellinger said. The 31-year-old veteran outfielder was pulled from Saturday's game after hitting a double in the eighth inning. He went 2-for-4 in the contest with the double and an RBI before departing, and Bellinger is currently riding a six-game hitting streak while picking up at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games. It's definitely bad timing for him to pick up an injury. The former MVP and three-time All-Star is currently batting .259/.350/.420 with a .770 OPS, 11 homers, 53 RBI, 52 runs, and 10 steals in his 374 at-bats in 2026. At the very least, fantasy managers should not expect Bellinger to be in the lineup for the series finale against Philly on Sunday Night Baseball.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips