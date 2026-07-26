Late-Season MLB Debut Looks Unlikely for Seaver King Amid Lengthy IL Stint
Seaver King has remained on the shelf at Triple-A Rochester for nearly the entire month due to an oblique strain. While this injury has not completely ruled him out of a 2026 debut, it has made his path to MLB at-bats far more difficult, especially if he still needs additional time to recover. King began the 2026 campaign at the Double-A level, but needed just 35 contests to prove he was ready to join the top club. With Harrisburg, the former 10th overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft held a .336/.427/.567 slash line with 10 doubles, five home runs and five stolen bases. Over his first 33 contests at the top ranks, King looked just as sharp, carrying a .275/.338/.443 line with five home runs and four stolen bases. While his recent injury has dropped his stash value, he could emerge as a potential late-season option if he were to return to action in the coming weeks.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com