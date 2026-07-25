Dallas Keuchel Agrees to Minor-League Deal With Athletics
Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Athletics and will report to Triple-A Las Vegas, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The 38-year-old last appeared in the majors with Milwaukee in 2024, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings over four starts. He returned to Triple-A Omaha in 2025 and went 2-1 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts across 35 2/3 innings before being released in August. Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young winner, will have to pitch his way back to the majors and carries no immediate fantasy value.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan