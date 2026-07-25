Cody Bradford Impresses During Rehab Start
Cody Bradford (elbow) threw three scoreless innings in his latest rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Thursday. The 28-year-old increased his pitch count to 48, throwing 39 of them for strikes while displaying impressive command. Although he allowed three hits, he struck out four batters and did not issue a walk. He likely has at least two more rehab starts before being activated and returning to the Rangers' starting rotation, with building up his pitch count remaining the primary focus. That said, his rehab assignment has been a success so far, and Bradford remains a low-cost stash with some upside in the deepest fantasy leagues.
Source: Shawn McFarland
Source: Shawn McFarland