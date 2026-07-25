Quinn Mathews Making Case for MLB Debut Following 10-Strikeout Effort
Quinn Mathews turned in another stellar effort at Triple-A on Friday evening and is on the verge of reaching the major leagues. Facing Triple-A Durham, the southpaw struck out an impressive 10 hitters over seven innings of three-hit ball. He walked only three batters and allowed one unearned run. Since May 28, the Stanford product has been among the most dominant pitchers at the top level in the minors and is making a strong case to join the Cardinals. During these noted 56 1/3 innings, the left-hander has posted a sharp 1.60 ERA with a 0.83 WHIP while holding a 67:22 K:BB. While there may not be a clear opening for the left-hander, his recent surge makes him a top prospect to stash among pitchers, as his debut could occur in early August.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com