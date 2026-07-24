Ranger Suarez Could Start on Sunday
Ranger Suarez (illness, groin) is an option to take the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Suarez landed on the Injured List on July 9 due to a left groin strain. He has recovered from that, but has held out during their last series due to an illness. According to interim manager Chad Tracy, Suarez is eating less than usual, so the Red Sox want to make sure he's 100 percent healthy before sending him back out on the mound. If Suarez isn't able to pitch on Sunday, Payton Tolle would get the nod versus the Blue Jays. Fantasy managers should check back on Sunday for another update on this situation.
Source: Gabrielle Starr
Source: Gabrielle Starr