George Lombard Jr. Heating Up After Returning From Injured List
George Lombard Jr. has nine hits and a home run and he homered twice in his rehab assignment with the FCL Yankees in the two game prior. To say the Yankees top overall prospect has been red hot would be an understatement. His hot streak makes the shouts louder and louder from Yankees fans for a promotion, but nothing is official as of this moment. Fantasy managers, however, would be wise to add the 21-year-old now. Lombard Jr. is a five-tool prospect and has put up good numbers between three minor league teams this season. He has 11 homers and 29 RBI in 253 at bats with 12 stolen bases all while hitting .281. He has 55-grade power and 55-grade speed, so he could be looked to for elite numbers in the power categories all while contributing to the stolen base category as well. Now is the time to add the youngster.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball