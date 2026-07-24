Isaac Paredes Heating Up in July, Emerging as a Priority Waiver Wire Target
Isaac Paredes is hitting .263/.354/.438 with 14 home runs, 54 RBI, and 42 runs scored. The 27-year-old's overall line is solid, but he's really started to heat up in July. Across 71 plate appearances so far this month, Paredes is hitting .323 with three homers and nine RBI. Paredes has never had elite batted-ball metrics, and he's posted subpar barrel (6.1%) and hard-hit (30.4%) rates once again this season. However, the righty slugger maximizes his power by pulling the ball in the air at a high rate, which is a perfect approach for Houston's short left field. Paredes is also tough to strike out (15.1% strikeout rate), which helps keep his batting average floor high. For fantasy managers in need of power and run production, Paredes is a logical waiver-wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller