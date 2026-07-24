Take a Chance and Add Charlie Condon Now
Charlie Condon is hitting .306 in July and is looking day by day like a potential call-up to make his major-league debut. Condon, the former No. 3 overall pick in the MLB Draft, is tearing up Triple-A Albuquerque this season, hitting .289 with 20 homers, 62 RBI, 77 runs scored with six steals, and a .975 OPS. The No. 3 overall prospect for the Rockies, Condon is looking like a must-add in all formats as he continues to light up the Pacific Coast League. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter is looking like a player who can pay back fantasy managers who take a chance and stash him on their roster. Condon can play first base or outfield, so he offers some roster flexibility to the Rockies should they want to call him up to make his major league debut. He is looking like one of the top adds on the waiver wire even though he is still in Triple-A. He looks like a difference-maker in the second half.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball