Jacob Wilson a Batting-Average Asset During Current Hitting Streak
Jacob Wilson has dealt with injuries in his second full season in the big leagues and still has very little power (seven homers) at a premium position, but he still makes a lot of contact at the plate and is hitting .291 (73-for-251) on the season in his 62 games across 265 plate appearances. The 24-year-old former sixth overall pick from Grand Canyon University is gaining steam in July for fantasy managers who are looking for a boost in the average department. Wilson will carry a 10-game hitting streak into the weekend. During his streak, he's gone 17-for-42 (.405) with three home runs, a triple, six RBI, seven runs scored, and a stolen base in 43 plate appearances to boost his overall slash line in 2026 to .291/.322/.422 with a .744 OPS. We're tempering expectations for the rest of the second half because of his .293 xwOBA (wOBA of .325) and his .273 expected batting average, but while he's hot in July, fantasy managers are jumping on board.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference