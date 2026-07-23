Ben Joyce a Sneaky Stash for Late-Season Saves
Ben Joyce (shoulder) is moving his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake. Joyce, a third-rounder in 2022 out of the University of Tennessee, has been on the injured list all year due to a right-shoulder injury, but he has appeared in eight minor-league rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, and he appears to be nearing his 2026 debut with the Halos. The 25-year-old can hit triple digits with his fastball and has the stuff to settle in as the team's primary closing option down the stretch, especially when considering the last-place Angels are currently rolling with a closer-by-committee situation involving Ryan Zeferjahn, Sam Bachman, and Kirby Yates. Of course, the Angels aren't the best bullpen to target for fantasy purposes, but fantasy managers who are desperate for saves should have Joyce on their watch radar as he nears the end of his rehab assignment. Joyce is currently rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Angels PR
Source: Angels PR