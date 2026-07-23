Dalton Rushing Is a Strong Two-Catcher Addition With an Everyday Role
Dalton Rushing snapped a nine-game hitless stretch Wednesday, July 22, with a 438-foot homer and a two-run double in a 9-5 win over Philadelphia. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, giving him a .247 average, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and 32 runs across 194 at-bats. It was his fifth game this season with at least three RBI. The hot and cold stretches are real, but so is the opportunity. Will Smith (neck) is not expected back before mid-August, leaving Rushing in the starting role for the foreseeable future. Yahoo managers have rostered him in only 17% of leagues despite the power he brings at a thin position. RotoBaller lists Rushing in the 15-team range. He is not an automatic add in every one-catcher league, but the regular at-bats and 11-homer pop make him a strong pickup in deeper and two-catcher formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller