Kevin McGonigle Could Be on the Verge of Fantasy Superstardom
Kevin McGonigle is hitting .281/.388/.422 with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. The 21-year-old does not profile as a significant value-add in the power categories for fantasy managers, as he owns just a 7.6% barrel rate and a 38% hard-hit rate. However, McGonigle offers an elite plate approach, especially for a rookie. He's logged a 14.2% walk rate while striking out in just 13.8% of his plate appearances. McGonigle's ability to get on base has allowed him to cement himself as the near-everyday leadoff hitter in Detroit, which should keep him near the top of the runs-scored leaderboard for the rest of 2026. He also offers managers quality production in the batting average and speed categories. If McGonigle can hit for even slightly more power in the final few months of the season, he could emerge as a true five-category contributor.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller