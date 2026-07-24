Jacob Melton On Impressive Tear as MLB Promotion Approaches
Jacob Melton has quietly been one of the top hitters at the Triple-A level over the last several weeks and is emerging as a top prospect to stash. Over his last 13 contests at Triple-A (since returning from injury), Melton has carried an elite .327/.421/.592 slash line with four doubles, three home runs, three stolen bases and a sharp 11:7 K:BB. On the season, Melton has posted a .272/.377/.500 line through 33 Triple-A contests. During this noted stretch, the outfielder has swiped 20 bags and added 12 doubles with four round-trippers. Given his impressive play, Melton has put himself one step closer to joining the Rays for the final stretch. While the recent surge of Victor Mesa Jr. has delayed a call-up, Melton has positioned himself as the clear top name if a starter were to miss time with an injury.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com