Michael Harris II is Intriguing Sell-High Option
Michael Harris II is enjoying a bounce-back season at the plate. Through 95 games, Harris is slashing .296/.325/.499 with 18 home runs, 60 RBI, and six steals. There is a good chance that Harris sets a new career high in homers this season. The 2026 season is the best Harris has looked at the plate since his sophomore campaign in 2023. The hope is that the 23-year-old continues to hit like this, but fantasy managers should cash in now. Harris has sky-high value at the moment, so fantasy managers should take advantage and sell high on him.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference