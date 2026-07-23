Jonathon Long Making Strong Case for MLB Debut
Jonathon Long is having a strong season at Triple-A Iowa, but has been particularly hot as of late. The Cubs' sixth-ranked prospect is 17-for-36 (.472) over his last eight games, including a three-hit, four-hit, and even a five-hit performance, during which time he tallied five doubles, two home runs, and a 5:8 BB:K. In all, the former ninth-round draft pick is slashing .283/.364/.451 with 11 home runs and a pair of steals over 90 games. The right-handed hitter is registering average-to-better-than-average chase, walk, swinging-strike, strikeout, hard-hit, and barrel rates, along with 84th percentile average exit velocity (91.0 mph) at Iowa. The stats backed by results give the 22-year-old a solid case for an MLB call-up, which could happen in the coming weeks, so managers in deeper 12+ team leagues should put him on their stash radar.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com