Nic Scourton Suffers Torn ACL, Out for 2026 Season

Jul 23, 2026, 4:28 PM ET
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's practice and will miss the entire 2026 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Scourton was carted off after going down late in the Panthers' first training camp practice, which ended early after players gathered around him. The injury wipes out what was shaping up to be a larger role for the second-year defender alongside Jaelan Phillips. Scourton played all 17 games as a rookie, starting eight and tying Derrick Brown for the team lead with five sacks. He also recorded 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Patrick Jones II and Princely Umanmielen are among the Panthers' remaining options on the edge, but replacing Scourton's expected production will not be easy. He can be moved to injured reserve in dynasty IDP leagues and dropped in redraft formats.--Bruno MuléSource: Ian Rapoport