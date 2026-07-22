Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
David Jones-Garcia has agreed to a new two-way deal, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, keeping one of last season's top G-League scorers in the organization. Jones Garcia poured in 26.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals for the Austin Spurs and earned a Rising Stars nod, but he managed just 11 quiet NBA games before right ankle surgery ended his year. Whether he is ready for training camp remains uncertain. Even at full strength, the 24-year-old has no clear path on San Antonio's deep young roster and should spend most of his time in Austin. He is a long-term scoring flier, but his lack of an immediate rotation spot keeps him far off the fantasy radar for now.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto