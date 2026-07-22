July 22, 2026

Andy's NHL Mount Rushmore: Every Team's 4 Most Iconic Defensemen of All Time. Read the top four defenders from each NHL team's history. Scott Stevens, Kris Letang, Duncan Keith, and more.

With the 2026-27 NHL season quickly approaching, let's take a look back and name the top four defensemen from each team in NHL history.

A "Mount Rushmore" allows fans to identify the four most iconic players at a given position in their team's history and sparks great debate. Below, our focus will be on the blue line.

Who are the top-4 defensemen in NHL history from each franchise? Let's dive in!

Anaheim Ducks

Scott Niedermayer - Niedermayer stands as the top defender in club history. Even though Cam Fowler appeared in the most games, Niedermayer's impact was far greater, winning the Conn Smythe during the 2006-07 Stanley Cup championship and serving as the captain of the team. He totaled 264 points over 371 contests.

Chris Pronger - Pronger's time in Anaheim was short, appearing in just three seasons. However, given that he was a part of their 2006-07 Stanley Cup team, he deserves to be on this list. Over these three seasons in Anaheim, Pronger would finish third in Norris voting once, top eight in another, and total 150 points in 220 games.

Cam Fowler - In terms of longevity with the club, Fowler takes the crown. The blueliner would appear in 991 games with the Ducks and finished with 457 points and appeared in 62 postseason contests.

Francois Beauchemin - The third Stanley Cup winner on this mountain is Francois Beauchemin. Beauchemin would spend three stints with the Ducks, playing for them for 10 of his 14 NHL seasons. While he sits fourth in total points among blueliners in team history, he is most regarded as a part of their 2006-07 championship.

Boston Bruins

Bobby Orr - One of the greatest to ever put on the skates. Orr was a two-time Stanley Cup winner and finished his Hall of Fame career as one of the greatest defenders of all time, taking home eight Norris Trophies and earning nine All-Star bids.

Ray Bourque - Ray Bourque is the other legend to hold a post on this mountain. Bourque leads all defenders in team history with 1,506 points over his 1,518 games played. During his 21 seasons as a Bruin, he won five Norris Trophies.

Eddie Shore - Let's turn back the clock for this pick. Shore spent all 14 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Bruins during the Pre-World War II era. The "Edmonton Express" would win two Stanley Cups in Boston, win four Hart Trophies, and be named to eight All-Star teams.

Zdeno Chara - The modern-day face of the Boston defense. Chara spent 14 of his 24 seasons in Titletown, where he would appear in 1,023 games, which trails only Bourque on this mountain. He would win one Stanley Cup and one Norris Trophy (2008-09).

Buffalo Sabres

Phil Housley - The greatest all-around defender in team history. Phil Housley, a Hall of Famer, spent eight of his 21 campaigns in Buffalo. As a member of the Sabres, Housley totaled 558 points, which still stands as a team record. While he never captured a Norris, he did earn top-5 votes in two of his seasons in Buffalo.

Mike Ramsey - In terms of longevity with the team, Ramsey may stand above the rest. The Minneapolis native appeared in 911 games with the club, which is the highest among the names listed here by a wide margin. With the Sabres (14 seasons), he would total 329 points with a +166 rating.

Rasmus Dahlin - The former first overall pick is coming off a career season and is entering star territory in the current NHL. In 2025-26, Dahlin was the backbone of their squad as they returned to the playoffs, totaling 74 points (in 77 games) and finishing third in Norris voting.

Alexei Zhitnik - Rounding out this list is Alexei Zhitnik. Zhitnik began his career in Los Angeles but would spend the majority of his NHL career in Buffalo. As a member of the Sabres, Zhitnik would appear in 712 games and finish with the fourth-most points among defenders in team history.

Calgary Flames

Al MacInnis - The undisputed greatest defender in team history, Al MacInnis, will hold the top spot. Among blueliners, MacInnis leads the franchise in goals, assists, and points. He also won the Conn Smythe during the 1988-89 postseason.

Gary Suter - Another icon of the Calgary blue line. Suter would spend nine of his 17 NHL campaigns with the Flames, where he would win the 1988-89 Stanley Cup. He would begin his career by claiming the 1985-86 Calder Trophy, where he totaled 68 points over 80 games. He would end his career as one of just two blueliners with more than 550 points (the other being MacInnis).

Mark Giordano - Giordano spent nearly his entire 18-year NHL tenure in Western Canada. Over his 15 campaigns in Calgary, Giordano would win one Norris (2018-19) and log 949 games with the club, which is the most in team history by a wide margin.

Paul Reinhart - Rounding out this list will be the fourth and final member of the 100-goal defender club in the team's history. Even though Reinhart never won any individual awards, he was one of the best puck handlers in team history. He would finish his stint in Calgary as a near point-per-game player, tallying 445 points in 517 games.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin - The clear No. 1 defender in team history. Slavin is coming off a Stanley Cup victory with the Canes, which marked another stellar campaign from the Denver native. Slavin, who is a fourth-round pick, has spent his entire 11-year career in Carolina, where he has posted a stellar 175 +/- rating with three top-10 Norris finishes.

Justin Faulk - Before Slavin, the face of the Carolina blue line was Justin Faulk. Faulk currently ranks first in total points at the position in team history behind Slavin. The defender made an immediate impact in the NHL, earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team in 2011-12, during which he tallied 22 points in 66 games.

Glen Wesley - Wesley began his NHL career with the Bruins but would be more known for his time in Hartford/Carolina. With both iterations of the franchise, Wesley would hoist the 2005-06 Cup with the Hurricanes and appear in 913 total contests, the most among the names here.

Dougie Hamilton - While Hamilton's tenure in Carolina was very short, his impact pushes him within the top four. Hamilton spent only three seasons in Carolina but would earn Norris votes in all three and total an impressive 121 points in just 184 games.

Chicago Blackhawks

Duncan Keith - The cornerstone of the blue line during the 2010s dynasty. Keith, a Hall of Famer, would spend the first 16 of his 17 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he would win three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophies. During their 2014-15 Cup run, Keith would be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, posting an elite +16 rating with a playoff-high 18 helpers.

Doug Wilson - The all-time leader in points on the Chicago blue line. Wilson would appear in 938 games in Chicago and total 779 points, with 225 of them being goals. In terms of accolades, Wilson would win the 1981-82 Norris and eventually earn a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Chris Chelios - Chelios would spend the majority of his career in Detroit but would still log nine seasons in the Windy City. As a Blackhawk, Chelios would win two Norris Trophies and end his time with the fourth-most points in team history (among defenders).

Pierre Pilote - Rounding out this list is Pierre Pilote. Pilote spent all but one of his 13 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he would win three straight Norris Trophies (1962-64) and would finish second in voting in three other campaigns.

Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar - The clear top choice in the team's history. The current-day superstar has already put himself as a near lock to be in the Hall of Fame. Through his first seven NHL campaigns, Makar has won a Calder, two Norris Trophies, a Conn Smythe, and a Stanley Cup. He is also the only blueliner in team history to be in the 500-point club.

Adam Foote - The pick for longevity on this mountain. Adam Foote would win two Stanley Cups with this club and appear in a hefty 967 games, the most by a wide margin among the names here. Foote would never win any individual awards but was a consistent force on the blue line.

Sandis Ozoliņš - While Makar has since run away with the title of the best puck-moving blueliner in team history, the first to hold this spot was Sandis Ozoliņš. Ozoliņš would win the 1995-96 Stanley Cup with the Avalanche and would drive the play at the point, totaling 253 points in just 333 contests with the team.

Ray Bourque - Even though Bourque spent only two of his 23 NHL seasons in Colorado, he made a lasting impact and will narrowly claim the No. 4 spot. Bourque would win his lone Stanley Cup in Colorado and would finish second in Norris voting in the 2000 season and end his time with 73 points over 94 games.

Cale Makar is just nasty... imagine getting this from your d-man while SHORTHANDED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7dJ3ndZ6jK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 8, 2025

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski - One of the greatest players in today's game, Zach Werenski, will kick off this mountain. Werenski was just named the 2025-26 Norris Trophy winner, the first of his career. This past season, Werenski nearly carried this club to the playoffs, totaling 81 points in just 75 games.

Seth Jones - Jones spent his prime years in Columbus. With the Blue Jackets (over six seasons), Jones would earn top-10 Norris votes twice and end his time with 223 points, the second most in team history.

David Savard - The final two spots on this list are not as glorious as the first. Savard earns the nod for volume, appearing in 597 games with the Blue Jackets, the second most among the names listed here. Savard would later win the Stanley Cup with the Lightning.

Fedor Tyutin - The final name is Fedor Tyutin. Tyutin began his career with the Blue Jackets and would spend the next eight seasons in Ohio. With the Jackets, Tyutin would not earn a single Norris vote, but would end his time with 185 points, the third most on the franchise record books.

Dallas Stars

Sergei Zubov - Without a doubt, the team's greatest defender. Zubov won a Stanley Cup with the Stars and would finish his 12-year tenure with 549 points over 839 games played.

John Klingberg - One of the two modern-day players on this mountain. Klingberg began his career with the splash in 2014-15, being named to the All-Rookie team. He would end his time in Dallas after eight seasons (552 games), earning top-6 Norris votes twice and totaling 364 points.

Miro Heiskanen - Like Klingberg, the Espoo native would also begin his NHL career being named to the All-Rookie team (2018-19). The current No. 1 blueliner in Texas, Heiskanen has earned Norris voting in three of his eight NHL seasons and has hit the 60-point mark in two of his last four campaigns.

Derian Hatcher - Rounding out this list is arguably the team's premier shutdown defender. With the Stars, Hatcher would appear in 827 contests and win a Stanley Cup (1998-99) and end his time with a strong +88 rating.

Detroit Red Wings

Nicklas Lidstrom - Without a doubt one of the greatest defenders in the game's history, Nicklas Lidstrom will hold a spot. The Swedish defender would win four Stanley Cups with the Red Wings and take home an impressive seven Norris Trophies.

Red Kelly - The leader of the blue line during their 1950s dynasty. Kelly would spend his first 13 of 20 Hall of Fame seasons with the Red Wings and would win one Norris, three Lady Byngs, and an impressive four Stanley Cups.

Chris Chelios - The second time Chris Chelios makes a cameo on this list. Chelios played the back half of his career in Detroit and was still highly productive. Through 578 games in Motown, Chelios would tally 152 points and, more importantly, win two Stanley Cups.

Marcel Pronovost - Another face of their 1950s dynasty will hold a spot. Pronovost sits sixth on the team leaderboard in terms of total points but would hoist four Cups with the Red Wings before winning his fifth and final in Toronto. While he never won a Norris, he earned top-5 votes in four straight seasons.

Edmonton Oilers

Paul Coffey - The clear No. 1 option in team history. Coffey began his career in Edmonton, where he played seven seasons and won four Stanley Cups, before claiming his fifth in the Steel City. With the Oilers, Coffey would total 669 points in 532 games and win two Norris Trophies.

Kevin Lowe - Lowe was a key piece of Edmonton's 1980s dynasty. The blueliner would win five Cups in Alberta while claiming a Stanley Cup Trophy during the 1989 season. In terms of points, he sits second all-time among Edmonton defenders with 383 points.

Charlie Huddy - Another member with five Stanley Cups is Charlie Huddy. While Huddy was never the flashiest option, he was a strong two-way defender, posting an elite +245 rating while with the Oilers and even earning top-6 Norris votes twice.

Evan Bouchard - Rounding this out is the modern-day star. Bouchard has emerged as one of the game's premier offensive threats on the blue line. In 2025-26, Bouchard totaled a career-high 95 points and has played in two Stanley Cup Finals (back-to-back).

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad - The backbone of the current-day Panthers. Ekblad joined the Florida Panthers with the first pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has led them to two Stanley Cup victories. In terms of personal awards, he won the 2014-15 Calder and earned top-6 Norris votes during the 2021-22 season.

Robert Svehla - Before Ekblad, Robert Svehla was the leader of the blue line. Through eight seasons in Florida, the Martin, Czechoslovakia, native would tally 290 points in 573 games (trailing only Ekblad) but never claim any individual awards.

Jay Bouwmeester - While he is likely more known for his time in St. Louis, Jay Bouwmeester was very productive in Florida. With the Panthers, Bouwmeester appeared in six seasons and earns this nod based on volume, appearing in 471 games, tallying 203 points, and earning All-Rookie honors in his debut campaign.

Gustav Forsling - This fourth spot is more debatable. However, we will give the edge to another current-day option, Gustav Forsling. Forsling was a key part of their back-to-back Stanley Cup run and even earned top-9 Norris votes during the 2023-24 season.

Los Angeles Kings

Drew Doughty - Doughty has spent his entire career in Los Angeles and is the face of the team's blue line history. With the Kings, Doughty would become the franchise's best defender, winning the 2015-16 Norris Trophy and being part of the 2010s dynasty, which won two Stanley Cups.

Rob Blake - Hall of Famer Rob Blake will hold the next spot. Blake would win his lone Stanley Cup in Colorado but was better known for his time in Los Angeles, where he played 14 seasons. With the Kings, Blake tallied 494 points in 805 games and claimed the 1997-98 Norris Trophy.

Steve Duchesne - Like Blake, Duchesne also hoisted his Stanley Cup with another club (Red Wings), but will earn a spot on the Los Angeles mountain. As a member of the Kings, Duchesne spent six seasons where he totaled 315 points (third most among blueliners). While he never won a Norris, he earned top-5 votes twice.

Alec Martinez - This fourth spot is wide open. While the record books suggest Lubomir Visnovsky is worthy, we will give the nod to Stanley Cup hero Alec Martinez. Martinez would play a key role during the 2010s dynasty, winning two Cups and even scoring the game-winning goal in the clinching victory in 2013-14.

Minnesota Wild

Ryan Suter - The most iconic blueliner in team history. Suter spent nine seasons in Minnesota, and while he was named to only one All-Star team, he finished his tenure with a +62 rating.

Jared Spurgeon - The all-time leader in points on the blue line. Spurgeon sits alone on the leaderboard with 438 points, the only defender in team history to be over the 400-point mark. He has spent all 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Wild and has turned in two 40-point campaigns.

Matt Dumba - Dumba began his career in Minnesota, where he played his first 10 campaigns. With the Wild, Dumba would win the Clancy (2019-20) and end his time with 236 points across 598 games played.

Jonas Brodin- While Quinn Hughes figures to own this spot in the near future, for now, Jonas Brodin will get the nod. Brodin has been a force on the Minnesota blue line, appearing in 915 games, trailing only Spurgeon on this list. Brodin began his career by being named All-Rookie (2012-13) and held an elite +122 rating over 14 seasons.

Montreal Canadiens

Doug Harvey - The greatest overall defender in team history. Across 14 seasons in Montreal, Harvey took home six Stanley Cups with an incredible seven Norris Trophies.

Larry Robinson - Larry Robinson spent 17 of his 20 Hall of Fame campaigns in Montreal. With the Canadiens, Robinson would win two Norris Trophies, a Conn Smythe, and hoist six Stanley Cups. His 883 points stand as the most in team history by a wide margin.

Guy Lapointe - Another key member of their dynasty. With Montreal, Lapointe won six Stanley Cups during their 1970s dynasty. While he never won a Norris, he would earn top-3 votes in two seasons and top five in another three campaigns.

Serge Savard - Of course, the Canadiens will have yet another Hall of Famer to round out their momentum. Savard would win seven Stanley Cups with the Canadiens and would even win the Conn Smythe during the 1968-69 campaign.

Nashville Predators

Shea Weber - The greatest overall defender in club history. While in Nashville, Weber finished within the top five in Norris voting five times and tallied 443 points over 763 games.

Roman Josi - While Weber may be the best "shutdown" defender, Josi makes a much larger impact in the offensive zone. Through 15 seasons in Nashville, Josi has won one Norris Trophy (2019-20) and totaled 779 points, the most in club history. He will surpass Weber for the top spot in club history very soon.

Kimmo Timonen- Timonen spent the first seven of his 16 NHL seasons in Smashville. With the Predators, the Finland native would total over 300 points (just three blueliners in team history to do so) and even earn top-5 Norris votes in 2006-07.

Mattias Ekholm - While Ryan Ellis may have more points, Mattias Ekholm was the far more "defensive" defenseman, giving him the spot. Ekholm spent 12 campaigns in Nashville, where he posted a strong +104 rating and appeared in 75 postseason games.

New Jersey Devils

Scott Stevens - Stevens began his career in Washington and St. Louis but emerged as an icon with the Devils. In New Jersey, he played a key role in three Stanley Cup victories and earned the 1999-2000 Conn Smythe.

Scott Niedermayer - The blueliner was a part of their three Stanley Cup dynasty run and even took home the 2003-04 Norris. Niedermayer joins Stevens as the only blueliners in team history to have tallied over 400 points with the team.

Ken Daneyko - Mr. Devil will hold the next spot. Daneyko spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Devils, where he was part of three Stanley Cup-winning rosters. While he was not the offensive threat (178 points), he was a franchise icon and well worthy of a nod on this mountain.

Brian Rafalski - The fourth and final member of this mountain is another Stanley Cup winner. Rafalski spent seven seasons in New Jersey and won two Cups with the Devils and his third with the Red Wings. As a Devil, Rafalski would be named All-Rookie and earn top-9 Norris voting three times.

New York Islanders

Denis Potvin - The greatest defender in club history. Potvin was a part of their dynasty, winning four Stanley Cups and earning him an additional three Norris Trophies.

Stefan Persson - Even though Persson's NHL career was not overly long, he made a lasting impact in New York. Over nine campaigns, Persson won four Stanley Cups during the Islanders' dynasty and totaled 369 points, the second most among defenders in team history.

Tomas Jönsson - Another multi-Stanley Cup winner, Tomas Jönsson will hold a spot. Jönsson spent eight of his nine NHL campaigns with the Islanders and would win two Stanley Cups over his first two NHL campaigns. He would emerge as a productive force in the offensive zone, tallying 333 points in just 532 contests.

Kenny Jönsson - The final spot will go to a former captain, Kenny Jönsson. Jönsson began his NHL career with the Maple Leafs (where he was named All-Rookie) but would be far more known for his time with the Islanders. In New York, the Swedish native would log 597 games played but did not win any individual awards.

New York Rangers

Brian Leetch - Without a doubt, the clear greatest defender in club history. Leetch spent 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career as a Blue Shirt and won two Norris Trophies, a Stanley Cup, and a Conn Smythe.

Adam Fox - The current face of the Rangers defense. Fox, a native of New York, has already won a Norris Trophy (2020-21) and has led the Rangers to several lengthy postseason runs. Through seven campaigns, the blueliner has totaled 422 points in 486 games and will likely end his career alongside Leetch as the class of the team's defensive history.

Brad Park - Brad Park spent eight of his 17 NHL seasons in New York. With the Rangers, Park was highly productive, finishing within the top two in Norris voting five times in seven seasons. He would end his time with 378 points over 465 games, the fifth most in team history.

Harry Howell - Hall of Famer Harry Howell will round out this mountain. The blueliner spent 17 of his 21 campaigns in the Big Apple, where he won the 1966-67 Norris Trophy and holds the franchise record for most games played with the team (1,160).

Ottawa Senators

Erik Karlsson - The clear choice to kick off the Senators mountain. Karlsson spent only nine seasons in Ottawa but made a massive impact, earning the 2014-15 Norris and tallying 518 points in 627 games.

Chris Phillips - While Karlsson was the "best" blueliner in team history, Chris Phillips earns the spot for his longevity with the club. Phillips, who is also known as the Big Rig, appeared in 1,179 games. He totaled only 288 points, serving as a shutdown defender.

Wade Redden - Wade Redden joins Karlsson as the only defenders in team history to have hit the 400-point mark, but the next name on our list will join this club soon. Redden spent 11 campaigns in Ottawa (of his 14) and earned top-10 Norris votes three times.

Thomas Chabot - The final name on our list is the current icon on the blue line. While Jake Sanderson may also join this mountain soon, Chabot is the only "current" Senator to earn the nod. Through his first 569 games with the club, he tallied 335 points, with 78 of them being goals.

Philadelphia Flyers

Mark Howe - Hall of Famer Mark Howe will hold the top spot. Howe is far and away the greatest defender in club history, spending 10 of his 16 campaigns in Philly. As a Flyer, Howe would operate as a "two-way" option, seeing time as a left winger as well. He would end his time with 480 points in 594 games.

Eric Desjardins - While Desjardins would win his Stanley Cup in Montreal, he deserves a spot on this mountain. With the Flyers (11 seasons), Desjardins would tally 396 points, putting him behind only Howe, and would earn top-5 Norris voting in back-to-back seasons.

Joe Watson - The two-time Cup winner, Joe Watson, will sit in the next spot. Watson began his NHL tenure in B-Town but later joined the Flyers, where he became a key part of the Broad Street Bullies, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups (1973, 1974).

Kimmo Timonen - This spot is a bit more open for debate. While Chris Pronger holds a case, his lengthy injury stints give the slight edge to Kimmo Timonen. As a Flyer, Timonen would play seven seasons (519 games) and total the third-most points among blueliners in team history.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang - The longest-tenured player on the blue line. Letang has become an icon of the team throughout his 20 seasons in the Steel City. With the Penguins, Letang has won three Stanley Cups and totaled over 800 points, the only player in team history to be in the 500-point club.

Sergei Gonchar - The other "modern" day option on this list. Gonchar spent only five seasons in Pittsburgh but was highly productive, hoisting the 2008-09 Stanley Cup. Through 322 games as a Penguin, Gonchar was a near point-per-game player, totaling 259.

Paul Coffey - Paul Coffey will make another appearance on this list. With the Penguins, Coffey would win another Stanley Cup (1990-91). Through his somewhat short 331-game stint in the Steel City, Coffey would tally an impressive 440 points.

Larry Murphy - Larry Murphy began his career bouncing between several clubs but would emerge as a true difference-maker in Pittsburgh. With the Penguins, Murphy would win two of his Stanley Cups and earn three top-5 Norris bids.

San Jose Sharks

Brent Burns - Not only the greatest defender in team history but also the most iconic. Burns spent 11 seasons in California and ended his time as the No. 5 scorer in franchise history (594 points) and took home the 2016-17 Norris.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Vlasic is the long-term face of the San Jose defense. With the Sharks (all 19 of his NHL seasons), Vlasic appeared in 1,323 games but would never win any individual awards during his lengthy career.

Dan Boyle - Dan Boyle would begin his career sharing time with both Florida clubs before moving to California. With the Sharks (six seasons), Boyle would total 269 points over just 431 games played and finish two seasons within the top six in Norris voting.

Sandis Ozolins - This was a very contentious spot. While Erik Karlsson's short-term dominance, including a Norris campaign, is worthy, we will give the edge to Sandis Ozolins. Ozolins began his career with the Sharks and was the team's first "star" defender. He would appear in 212 games, tallying 132 points.

Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn - While the team's history is short, Dunn earns the nod as the best in their history. Dunn has tallied an impressive 228 points in just 356 games for the Kraken, despite spending time on the blue line.

Adam Larsson - Adam Larsson began his career in New Jersey before moving to Edmonton and eventually joining the Kraken. Through five campaigns in Seattle, Larsson has already totaled over 100 points, joining Dunn as the only player in team history to do so.

Mark Giordano - The first captain in team history. Giordano is more known for his time in Calgary, but given his role in the team's brief history, he deserves a spot on this list.

Brandon Montour - Montour won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers and inked a hefty contract to join the Kraken. Since joining Seattle (two seasons), the blueliner has tallied 73 points over 145 games and consistently sees top-4 minutes.

St. Louis Blues

Al MacInnis - The clear "greatest" defender in club history. MacInnis played 10 seasons in St. Louis and would capture the 1998-99 Hart Trophy and total 452 points in 613 games.

Chris Pronger - Pronger enjoyed his "prime" with the St. Louis Blues. He would lead the sport in +/- rating in two seasons and even win the 1999-2000 Norris Trophy with St. Louis.

Alex Pietrangelo - The two-time Stanley Cup winner will hold the next spot. While one of his Stanley Cups came in Vegas, his impact in St. Louis was far greater. As a Blue, Pietrangelo appeared in 758 games, tallying 450 points (just two shy of MacInnis) and serving as the long-term captain of their championship roster.

Barclay Plager - We will round this out with an original member of the club. Plager spent his entire 10-year NHL career in St. Louis, led it to many deep postseason runs, and his jersey number was eventually retired.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman - Far and away the greatest defender in team history. Hedman has spent all 17 seasons of his NHL career in Florida, appearing in 1,164 games and totaling 811 points. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and won the 2017-18 Norris Trophy.

Mikhail Sergachev - While Sergachev has since become the top blueliner in Utah, he was a key part of Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup run. Sergachev would end his time in Tampa Bay (471 games played) by tallying 257 points, the second most in team history, trailing only Hedman.

Dan Boyle - Boyle played a key role in Tampa Bay's 2003-04 Cup run. Boyle drove the offensive attack from the blue line, scoring 66 goals and adding 187 helpers over just 394 contests.

Pavel Kubina - Rounding out this mountain will be Pavel Kubina. Kubina spent 10 of his 14 NHL campaigns in Tampa Bay, where he would win the 2003-04 Stanley Cup and end his time with the fourth-most points at the position.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Borje Salming- Salming is far and away the greatest blueliner in franchise history. With the Leafs, Salming would total 768 points over 1,099 games played, which puts him fifth among all skaters.

Morgan Rielly - Morgan Rielly has spent his entire 13-year NHL career in Toronto. With the Leafs, Rielly has been a two-way force, totaling 549 points in 959 games while seeing top-line minutes. He has yet to earn an individual award but was a top-5 Norris candidate in 2018-19.

Tim Horton - Tim Horton was the face of the Toronto blue line for his entire career. Across 1,184 games in Toronto (20 seasons), the Hall of Famer would put 109 pucks behind the net and win four Stanley Cups.

Tomas Kaberle - Tomas Kaberle would win his Stanley Cup in Boston, but the majority of his career was in Toronto. Through 12 seasons in Toronto, Kaberle would end his time with 520 points, which sits him third in team history.

Utah Mammoth

Given that Utah's history is very brief, we will look at the team's previous name, the Arizona/Phoenix Coyotes.

Teppo Numminen - The clear top blueliner in club history. Numminen is the only defender in team history to not only play in over 1,000 games, but also hit the 500-point mark. With Arizona, Numminen would score 108 goals and post a +42 rating.

Note - given that the original Winnipeg Jets became the Coyotes, Numminen's stats with both clubs were referenced here.

Keith Yandle - Yandle was an elite offensive threat on the blue line. While in the desert, Yandle would total 311 points over 558 games. His best season came in the 2010-11 campaign when he earned top-5 Norris votes and tallied 59 points.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - The long-term captain of the team. OEL spent the first 11 seasons of his 16-year career with the Coyotes, where he would log 769 games played with 388 points, the second most in club history (on the blue line).

Jakob Chychrun - Chychrun has since become a high-end player in D.C., but began his career in the desert. With the Coyotes, Chychrun would total 170 points over 37 games and become a stable two-way contributor. He would earn top-10 Norris votes in 2020-21 before moving to Ottawa and eventually Washington.

Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes - The clear No. 1 defender in team history. Hughes began his career in Vancouver and spent seven full seasons before being traded to Minnesota. While in Vancouver, Hughes emerged as a superstar, winning the 2023-24 Norris and finishing second in Calder voting. In terms of points, Hughes tallied 432 in just 459 games played.

Alexander Edler - In terms of time spent on the blue line, Edler takes the crown. The Ostersund native spent the first 15 of his 17-year NHL career in Vancouver when he joined it in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft. With the Canucks, Edler would appear in 82 postseason games and log 925 total regular-season games.

Mattias Öhlund - Another choice for volume. Mattias Öhlund spent all but two of his 13 NHL campaigns in Vancouver. With the franchise, Öhlund began his career by being named All-Rookie (1997-98) and even earned top-10 Norris votes during the 2001 season, when he tallied a season-high 36 points.

Jyrki Lumme - The final name was a member of their 1994 Stanley Cup run. Through nine seasons with the Canucks, Lumme would serve as a strong two-way contributor, tallying 321 points over 579 games. He would never win any personal awards but was one of the first lead defenders of this franchise.

Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore - Without a doubt, the top D-man in team history. Shea Theodore has played in 581 regular-season games with the Golden Knights and was a part of their lone Stanley Cup victory in 2022-23. He has earned top-6 Norris votes twice and is the only blueliner in team history to have over 200 points (he has 385).

Alex Pietrangelo - Pietrangelo will make his second appearance on this list. While his time in St. Louis is far more memorable, he has become a foundational piece of the Vegas defense. With the Knights (five seasons), Pietrangelo has tallied 187 points and lifted his second Stanley Cup.

Brayden McNabb - McNabb is not the flashiest player in the offensive zone but is well worthy of a spot here. McNabb joined the Golden Knights on Day 1 and has remained there since, appearing in 647 regular-season games and 120 playoff games. He won a Stanley Cup and holds an elite +137 rating.

Nate Schmidt -Another "original misfit" will hold a spot on this mountain. After a stint in D.C., Schmidt joined the Golden Knights for three seasons but made an impact. Schmidt would total 97 points over just 196 games and lead them on two lengthy postseason runs over just three campaigns.

Washington Capitals

Rod Langway - The greatest defender in club history. Langway spent 11 of his 15 Hall of Fame seasons in Washington and would win back-to-back Norris Trophies in 1982 and 1983.

John Carlson - The modern-day face of the Washington blue line. John Carlson recently departed D.C. in the 2025-26 season but spent his entire career there before moving to Anaheim. With the Capitals, Carlson would win a Stanley Cup (2017-18) and turn in a dominant "prime" stretch, earning top-5 Norris votes in three straight campaigns.

Scott Stevens - While he is more known for his time in New Jersey, Stevens also made a major impact in Washington. As a Capital (the first eight seasons of his career), the defender would be named All-Rookie and finish in the top six in Norris voting four times. He would end his tenure with 429 points over just 601 games.

Calle Johansson - Rounding this mountain will be a pick for longevity. Johansson spent a hefty 15 of his 17 NHL campaigns in D.C., where he would total the second most in team history among blueliners (a record that stood until John Carlson came around). In the postseason (95 games), Johansson was quite productive, totaling 54 points.

Winnipeg Jets

Josh Morrissey - The current face of the team's blue line. Josh Morrissey has spent his entire NHL career in Winnipeg and recently overtook the next name on our site for the franchise lead in points (among the "current iteration" of the team). Morrissey has since emerged as a star defenseman in the sport, earning top-5 Norris votes in three of his last four seasons.

Dustin Byfuglien - "Big Buff" will hold the next spot. The former Thrashers and Jets player would appear in 609 contests for the franchise and tally an impressive 416 points. He was one of the sport's most physical defenders during his prime and yet still maintained an elite point-per-game pace.

Phil Housley - Housley was the face of the team's first iteration. With the original Winnipeg Jets, Housley, a Hall of Famer, would spend only three seasons but was dominant, totaling 259 points over 232 games.

Toby Enstrom - The final name we will spotlight will get the nod for volume. Enstrom spent all 11 of his seasons with the Thrashers/Jets and would total over 300 points, joining only Byfuglien and Morrissey. While he never won an individual award, he was named All-Rookie in his debut campaign.