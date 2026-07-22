👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

MLB Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Wednesday, 7/22/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Peter Lambert - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Get Thunder Dan Palyo's top MLB best bets and player props for Wednesday, 7/22/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
How Does Novig Work?
NRFI (No Runs First Inning) Bets
MLB Team Totals
MLB First 5 Innings Bets
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Prop Bet Picks
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

We have a ton of baseball today as we get two doubleheaders on the docket! Boston and Baltimore will play two today, and so will the Yankees and Pirates, as they were rained out last night as well. I have seven total bets here for you to consider, and a whopping five of those all have plus odds right now on Novig! That's a lot of potential profit if we're right today!

If you're reading this, I'll assume you also bet on baseball regularly. Today's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy baseball and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite MLB bets and player props for Wednesday's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other, without the "vig" typically associated with a sportsbook. The vig is the fee sportsbooks charge to use their services. It's a hidden cost in the odds offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, it is keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users -- the site keeps no commission.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures!

Novig operates with two virtual currencies. Novig coins can be wagered for fun and to test out strategies, while Novig cash can be wagered on all markets and then redeemed for real cash prizes.

Access to Novig is widespread; it's now accessible in 36 U.S. states.

 

How Does Novig Work?

Since users are not playing against the books, there is an opportunity to make more money per wager you win, and users can usually find better value on bets (in terms of the prices offered) than on traditional sportsbooks.

There are no oddsmakers; users dictate their own odds. You can either accept the odds the market offers or set your own odds. If you set your own odds, another user has to accept them on the other side for the bet to be activated. Users drive the market, not the sportsbook or oddsmakers!

 

NRFI (No Runs First Inning) Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 7:30 AM ET

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros: UNDER 0.5 runs - 1st Inning Total (-117)

This is one of the later games today, but a pitching matchup that I am very much looking forward to watching. The Marlins have veteran Sandy Alcantara on the mound, while the Astros will counter with right-hander Peter Lambert.

Lambert has been a great story this year, finally finding his way as a big league pitcher and developing into a very reliable arm for Houston. He's been fantastic lately, and is sporting a perfect 16-0 record on NRFIs this season.

Alcantara is coming off three straight very strong starts in his own right, and is 9-1 on NRFIs over his last ten starts. With both pitchers in good form and Yordan Alvarez being the other superstar hitter likely to hit in the first frame, I love our chances at a clean first inning in this one, and I am a bit surprised that this bet isn't a bit more juiced towards the under.

 

MLB Team Totals

San Diego Padres over 4.5 runs (+111) at Atlanta Braves (Martin Perez)

Baseball season is full of streaks, and while the Padres were at one point one of the worst offenses in MLB, right now they are trending up in a big way. They've topped 4.5 runs in six of their last eight, which included a 19-run outburst against the Royals and another eight runs against the Braves last night.

When we sort their results against left-handed starters, they've gone for five or more runs in six of their last seven. Martin Perez is a veteran gas can, so look for Tatis and Manny Machado to lead an offensive barrage for the Friars today in this one.

Texas Rangers over 4.5 runs (+113) vs. Chicago White Sox (Anthony Kay)

We are sticking with the hot bat narrative here with Texas. They put up 10 runs on the White Sox last night and have now scored five or more runs in six of their last nine games. They'll face a lefty on the mound in Anthony Kay, who is allowing 43% hard contact and a 12% Barrel% to right-handed hitters. Meanwhile, Texas ranks first in MLB over the last two weeks in wRC+ against LHP (151).

 

MLB First 5 Innings Bets

Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners F5 UNDER 4.5 Runs (-111)

The Reds offense has cooled off considerably in Seattle so far in this series. It's always tough going from Coors Field back to sea level, but Seattle is a run-stymying environment with an elite park factor for pitchers and a team with, well, really good starting pitching!

The Reds have scored just four runs total in the first few games of this series and will face Emerson Hancock today. The Mariners have gone under 4.5 on the F5 in seven straight home starts by Hancock.

The Mariners also could struggle at the plate against Reds starter Brady Singer, who has been in solid form for over a month and is pitching at the highest level that he has this season.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive a $25 purchase match (50% off up to $25) on your first Novig purchase.

You also get six months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

Prop Bet Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 7:30 AM ET

Peter Lambert OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+141)

I mentioned how impressive Lambert has been earlier in the Houston-Miami NRFI, but I should also point out that he's been stacking up strikeouts in bunches, too. He is coming off a season-high 10 strikeouts against Baltimore and has six or more strikeouts in five of his last seven outings.

He's tougher on lefties in terms of his K% and the Miami lineup's biggest strikeout hitters all happen to be lefties, too. These odds are incredible, and I'm loading up on Lambert to keep his hot streak going here.

Christian Scott OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Scott has been rounding into form for the Mets and giving them a very solid second option on the bump behind Nolan McLean. He's starting to show the type of potential that made him a top prospect in the farm system just a few years ago before he had arm surgery.

Scott has six or more strikeouts in five of his last seven starts, and like Lambert, he's better against lefties (29% K) than righties. This Brewers team has been trending up in their K-rate to RHP lately, with six of the last seven starters to oppose them getting over the 5.5 prop line.

Jake Bennett OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (+100)

Welcome back, Bennett! This is the prop that has been printing money for us now for several weeks, and we have at least one more opportunity to bet it at even money today! Bennett is in fantastic form right now, and picked up right where he left off before the break as he spun six shutout innings against a good Tampa offense in his last start.

He's now gone 6+ innings in five straight starts and faces a Baltimore offense that shouldn't scare anyone right now. He's not a strong enough strikeout pitcher to go after his K prop, but I trust his elite control and run prevention to get us across the finish line and cash this wager!

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/22/26)
Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players
6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Adds
Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Yaxel Lendeborg

Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Milwaukee Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers

Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers

Jamarion Sharp Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jalen Slawson

Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Buddy Hield

Reportedly Not Part of Hawks' Plans
Jalen Wilson

Hawks Pick Up Jalen Wilson on Two-Way Contract
Jett Howard

Joins Mavericks on Two-Way Contract
Los Angeles Lakers

Arthur Kaluma Earns Two-Way Deal From Lakers
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Trey Murphy III

Trade Market Hangs on a Big Domino
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
Indiana Pacers

Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
Matisse Thybulle

Signs a One-Year Deal With the Lakers
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/22/26)
Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players
6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Adds
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves