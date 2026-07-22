Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open

Jul 22, 2026, 12:17 AM ET
Ben James has burst onto the PGA Tour scene, finishing tied for fourth at last week's Corales Puntacana Championship. He has finished in the top 15 in his last two starts and will now focus on preparing for this week's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. James has five PGA Tour starts this season and has finished in the top 25 in three of them. He played in the 3M Open in 2024 and missed the cut, but he has shown promise this season, finishing tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open last month. Over the past 12 months, James ranks in the 87th percentile in greens in regulation percentage on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth noting because over 37% of approach shots at last year's 3M Open came from this distance.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf