Yaxel Lendeborg Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
Yaxel Lendeborg capped a strong Las Vegas run with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in Sunday's 94-90 Summer League title win over Memphis, earning Championship Game MVP honors. The No. 11 pick shot 9-of-18 from the floor and 2-of-6 from 3-point range while fueling a 12-point fourth-quarter comeback. The reigning national champion at Michigan brings a two-way, connector profile with real defensive upside. Redraft value is muted to start behind a veteran core of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, though Jimmy Butler opening the season on the mend from January ACL surgery could free up some early frontcourt minutes. In dynasty formats, he is a clear buy as a pro-ready rookie with room to grow.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA