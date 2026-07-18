Brice Turang Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Brice Turang (foot) has been scratched from Saturday's starting lineup against the visiting Miami Marlins with soreness in his right foot that stems from a foul ball that he hit off his foot in Friday's series opener in Milwaukee, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Braden Shewmake is making the start at the keystone and will hit eighth on Saturday against Marlins right-hander Max Meyer. The fact that Turang was able to stay in Friday's game after fouling a ball off his foot likely means that it's just a minor injury, and he should have a good chance to return for Sunday's series finale at American Family Field. The 26-year-old continues to be a must-start in all fantasy formats when he's active for the Brew Crew, and he comes into Saturday's action hitting .286 (16-for-56) with an .873 OPS, two homers, seven doubles, 12 RBI, seven runs scored, and two steals in 13 games (62 plate appearances) so far in July.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak