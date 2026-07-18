Yankees Transfer Aaron Judge to 60-Day Injured List
Aaron Judge (rib) to the 60-day injured list to make room on the roster for right-hander Bradley Hanner, who was signed to a major-league contract and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move doesn't change Judge's timetable to return. At the very least, Judge is going to need another couple of weeks before he's a realistic option to rejoin the major-league roster as he attempts to return from a rib injury that has kept him sidelined since May 31. The 30-year-old three-time MVP and eight-time All-Star went on the IL on June 4, and he probably won't return until at least early August. Obviously, the 6-foot-7, 282-pounder must be stashed in all fantasy leagues until he's ready to return. Before his injury, he was hitting .248/.375/.533 with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 59 games and 261 plate appearances. At least for another couple of weeks, Jasson Dominguez will continue to see regular playing time in New York's outfield with Giancarlo Stanton (calf) still sidelined as well.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees