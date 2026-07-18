Josue De Paula Continues to Surge Up Dynasty Boards Amid 10-Game Hitting Streak
Josue De Paula extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Friday evening. Facing Double-A Frisco, the team's top-ranked outfield prospect (per MLB.com) went 2-for-5 with a home run. During this impressive 10-game hitting streak, the 21-year-old has held a .388/.444/.673 slash line with two doubles, three home runs, and five stolen bases. On the season, MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect has been nothing short of dominant, carrying an elite .323/.416/.554 line with a .970 OPS, 27 doubles, 16 home runs, and 25 stolen bases. While his MLB debut is still tentatively lined up for 2027, those in dynasty leagues should feel quite comfortable rostering him as he appears to be the next budding outfield prospect in the game.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com