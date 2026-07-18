Reid Detmers is Poised for a Second-Half Breakout
Reid Detmers has recorded a 3-6 record with a 4.16 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 130 strikeouts. The 27-year-old owns excellent underlying metrics, as he's logged a 27.4% strikeout rate with just a 7.4% walk rate. Detmers' xERA (3.38) and FIP (3.21) both suggest that he's been a bit unlucky in his results in 2026. The main issue for the left-hander has been his 66% strand rate, which is below the MLB average of 72%. If Detmers can do a little better job of navigating traffic on the bases in the second half of the season, his ERA may match up with his already stellar WHIP and strikeout rates. With just a few minor tweaks to his profile, Detmers could be in line for a second-half breakout.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller