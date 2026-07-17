Astros Call Up Outfield Prospect Lucas Spence on Friday
Lucas Spence from Triple-A Sugar Land and placed outfielder Brice Matthews (knee) on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee in a corresponding move. Spence made the start in center field for the Astros and was hitting eighth in his big-league debut against the visiting Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Dean Kremer at Daikin Park. The 23-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville got the call to the Show after slashing .258/.353/.424 with a .776 OPS, six home runs, 44 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 36 runs scored in 63 games across 278 plate appearances with the FCL rookie-level Astros, Double-A Corpus Christi, and Sugar Land. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is the team's No. 10 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and he could help fill Houston's center field void to begin the second half of the season, making him an AL-only consideration off the waiver wire for his on-base skills and speed. There isn't much pop here, though, and he'll almost certainly only play against right-handed pitchers.
Source: Houston Astros
Source: Houston Astros