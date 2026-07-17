Michael Soroka Could Return in Early August
Michael Soroka (glute) will throw bullpen sessions on Saturday and Tuesday, manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. It could be followed by a simulated game the following Saturday, which would put him in line for a potential return to the starting rotation around the beginning of August. Once he's ready to resume pitching in games, the D-backs plan on having Soroka make at least one minor-league rehab start. The 28-year-old Canadian hurler has been out since June 19 with a glute strain. Before his injury, though, Soroka was in the midst of a career resurgence in the desert, going 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA (2.93 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 17 walks in 82 innings pitched across his 15 starts. He's currently rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues, but fantasy managers in need of rotation help in mixed leagues will want to target him off the waiver wire as his return gets closer. At the very least, Soroka should be a matchup-based streamer down the stretch in fantasy.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro