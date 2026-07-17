Spencer Strider Might Not Pitch Again for Braves This Year
Spencer Strider (elbow) is done for the 2026 season, Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said, "I wouldn't say it's inaccurate. I think there is a chance we see both of them (also Spencer Schwellengach) this year. But sitting here today, it's hard to say." The Braves moved Strider to the 60-day injured list in mid-June after he was initially shut down with inflammation in his right elbow. Dr. Keith Meister recommended that Strider be shut down for a month to rest his elbow, but there hasn't been much of an update since. At the very least, the 27-year-old won't be eligible to return to the Braves' starting rotation until sometime in September if he makes it back at all in 2026. With the uncertainty surrounding the availability of Strider for the rest of the season, it's fair to consider dropping him in single-year leagues, if you haven't already done so. He's currently rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues after going 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts in 39 innings in his first eight starts of the year.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman