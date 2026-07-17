Julio Rodriguez Remains on Injured List to Begin the Second Half
Julio Rodriguez (concussion) remains on the seven-day concussion injured list for the start of the second half of the season in the team's series finale on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, according to MLB.com. Victor Robles is making the start in center field and will bat eighth for the M's against Giants right-hander Landen Roupp. Rodriguez has been on the shelf with a concussion since July 3, but he could be reinstated by Seattle during the team's homestand to begin the second half. The 25-year-old Dominican center fielder should remain stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy baseball leagues while he recovers from his head injury. When healthy, J-Rod, a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, can contribute in all five categories. He finished the first half of 2026 with a .259/.323/.424 slash line, .747 OPS, 14 home runs, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across his 344 at-bats. Rodriguez is a rare offensive talent who already has two 30-30 campaigns in his first four years in the majors.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com