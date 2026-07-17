Corey Seager Doing Straight-Line Running on Friday
Corey Seager (back) is doing some straight-line jogging/running on the field at Truist Park on Friday before the team's series opener against the Atlanta Braves, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Between injuries and poor performance at the plate, it has been an extremely disappointing year for the 32-year-old veteran shortstop. Seager has played in just four games since June 11 due to a concussion, and more recently, inflammation in his lower back that put him back on the injured list. There's no current timetable for his return, and given his health issues in 2026, fantasy managers who have been stashing him shouldn't expect Seager to be back with the Rangers until August. The five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner has struggled to a .182/.292/.374 slash line with a .667 OPS, 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, and one steal in his 187 at-bats this year when healthy. Seager can bounce back if he can finally get fully healthy, but at this point, fantasy managers have to be wondering if that will happen in the second half. He's currently rostered in 81% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant