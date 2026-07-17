A.J. Ewing a Priority Speed Target on the Waiver Wire
A.J. Ewing is hitting .274/.347/.438 with seven home runs, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 21-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start after making his MLB debut in mid-May, hitting .238 with one home run and a 32.4% strikeout rate across his first 74 plate appearances in the big leagues. However, Ewing has turned it on since the start of June, hitting .290 with six home runs and five stolen bases across his last 153 trips to the plate. Ewing's strikeout rate is still slightly elevated at 26%, but the young outfielder also draws walks at a 9.7% clip. His ability to get on base allows his speed to play up, which is his main appeal for fantasy managers. Ewing stole 70 bases across 124 minor league games in 2025. For fantasy managers in need of speed, Ewing profiles as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller