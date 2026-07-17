Connelly Early Resumes Throwing, Making Progress

Jul 17, 2026, 1:26 PM ET

Boston Red Sox left-hander Connell Early (elbow) is making progress with his throwing program, interim manager Chad Tracy told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "Connelly threw at the tail end of the break, which is good. He's gonna throw 75 feet today, 90 feet tomorrow. We'll just keep, as he increases distance, read and react to how he's feeling. That's a good sign." Early is on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left elbow, but it sounds as though he might be able to rejoin Boston's starting rotation in the second half sooner rather than later. It's unclear yet if he'll need a minor-league rehab start first, but even if he does, Early could be back in action in the big leagues before the calendar flips to August. Despite his injury, the 24-year-old southpaw is one of the more intriguing young long-term pitchers to follow in fantasy. Before going on the IL, he was 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA (4.60 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 34 walks in 91 2/3 innings over his 17 starts in his first full year in Boston. Don't lose sight of him as a potential waiver addition when he nears his return. Early is rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues right now.