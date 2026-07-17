Second-Half Bounce-Back Seems Unlikely for Cedric Mullins
Cedric Mullins has really struggled at the plate in 2026 in his first season with the Rays, as he heads into the second half with a rough .200/.278/.339 slash line with a .617 OPS through 82 games and 319 plate appearances. On the bright side, he does have 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases to go with 30 RBI and 32 runs scored. There's obviously still some power and speed there from the left side of the plate, but with an expected batting average of .190 and an xwOBA of .262, which is fifth-worst among hitters, fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to buy low here. The 31-year-old former All-Star and Silver Slugger winner isn't playing much against left-handed pitchers, and he's gone just 14-for-66 (.212) against southpaws this year with none of his 11 home runs. Mullins just isn't making great contact either, ranking in the 15th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 17th percentile in barrel rate. His xSLG also sits in the fifth percentile. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Mullins to get to the 20-20 mark for the second time in his career.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference