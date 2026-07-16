Caleb Wilson Scores 21 Points in Thursday's Loss
Caleb Wilson continues to play big minutes during the Summer League. On Thursday, Wilson finished with 21 points (7-of-15 FGs), eight rebounds, and two assists in the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The biggest problem for Wilson was his eight turnovers on the day. It's only the Summer League, but the rookie forward can't be making that many mistakes at the professional level. The rebuilding Bulls are going to give Wilson plenty of chances during his rookie season. Fantasy managers could get good scoring production, but might also get eight-turnover games as well.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN