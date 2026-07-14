Luther Burden III has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Luther Burden III is one of the most clear breakout candidates at his position in 2026, according to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. "I'm buying Luther Burden stock right now," head coach Ben Johnson said back in May. Johnson called Burden's growth this offseason "electric." The 22-year-old former second-rounder (39th overall) out of the University of Missouri took off in the second half as a rookie, posting 40 catches, 547 yards and a touchdown in his final 10 games, including the postseason. Burden is carrying increased confidence, heightened trust from Johnson, and improved chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams. "He's the truth, man. And nothing but the truth," tight end Colston Loveland said. Burden had a total line of 47 catches, 652 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games (five starts) as a rookie, but with DJ Moore now in Buffalo, Burden could easily become Chicago's WR1 over Rome Odunze in 2026. Fantasy managers should be looking to draft Burden as a strong WR2 this year with upside for more in a Bears offense that's looking to take the next step in Johnson's second season running the show.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Wiederer
Source: The Athletic - Dan Wiederer